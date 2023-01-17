New president of BB promises to reconcile commercial and social activities

Banco do Brazil (BB) will be committed to reconciling its commercial activities with its social role, said today (16) the new president of the financial institution, Tarciana Medeiros. The first woman to head the bank, she took office this evening in a ceremony attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and said that her management will be characterized by diversity.

In his inauguration speech, Medeiros promised to maintain Banco do Brazil‘s profitability for shareholders, without neglecting the bank’s public activities. “The mission I assume, starting today, is extremely relevant and challenging. The best way to say thank you is to assume here the commitment to continue to deliver sustainable results for our shareholders and to be relevant in people’s lives, at all times, contributing to the development of Brazil”, he said.

According to the new president, Banco do Brazil will continue to generate solid profits, without abandoning its social commitment. “BB will continue to be a profitable and solid bank, creating value for society. We can, yes, reconcile our commercial activity with a public activity. We will further help our customers to develop, creating trusting and lasting relationships”.

Regarding diversity, Tarciana Medeiros said that the management will be marked not only by the multiplicity in the composition of the team, but will also be characterized by freedom in the debate of ideas. “We will build an accurate diagnosis. We will adopt concrete measures to further diversify the teams and leaders. Enriching the debate of ideas, the proposition of solutions and decision-making”, she said.





Small and medium producer

In his speech, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva highlighted the importance of choosing the first woman to head Banco do Brazil. He asked that the institution, the main grantor of agricultural credit in the country, dedicate more attention to the small and medium rural producer.

“I want a very strong Banco do Brazil, with a lot of people depositing money. And I want to show you something I said in 2003 and I’m going to say it now: the poor, in this country, are not the problem. He is the solution insofar as he is included in the economy. And we are going to, once again, include poor people in the economy and we want Banco do Brazil to do its part”, declared Lula.

In addition to Lula and the first lady, Janja Lula da Silva, the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck, and advisers from the economic team attended the ceremony. The ministers of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho; of Culture, Margareth Menezes; and Racial Equality, Anielle Franco.

I know that Banco do Brazil is one of the great financiers of agribusiness, but, in my time, we also proudly financed small and medium-sized rural producers. Because they are the ones who put the most food on the table for all of us. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 16, 2023

Biography

A career employee at BB, Medeiros started working at the public institution in 2000, at the Posto da Mata branch (BA). Born in Campina Grande (PB), before going to the bank she worked as a marketer and teacher. Graduated in business administration, the new president of BB has a postgraduate degree in administration, business and marketing and in leadership, innovation and management.

In her career at the bank, Medeiros led the Commercial Superintendence of BB Seguros from 2013 to 2018. In 2018, she was an executive in the institution’s Loan and Financing Board. She also served as administrator of Petros, a pension fund for Petrobras employees.

cultural projects

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, announced the launch of the new public notice jointly by Banco do Brazil and the ministry for the selection of cultural projects from 2023 to 2025. BB is one of the great promoters of culture in the country, offering art exhibitions, theater and cinema sessions in cultural centers in four capitals: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

“The concepts of the notice launched by Banco do Brazil are in tune with our policies, and will have as pillars the main characteristics of Brazilian culture: diversity, identity, contemporaneity and creativity”, announced the minister on social networks.