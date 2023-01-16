Anti-democratic acts: PF arrests firefighter and activist in RJ

Operation Ulysses, launched by the Federal Police (PF) this morning (16) in Campos dos Goytacazes (RJ), resulted in the arrests of two suspected of involvement in anti-democratic acts. One of them is the sub-lieutenant of the Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro, Roberto Henrique de Souza Júnior. The other is activist Carlos Victor Carvalho, responsible for managing profiles on social networks that support former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Since the end of last year, groups that did not accept the electoral victory of President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva have blocked roads and organized camps in front of Army buildings in several states of the country to demand military intervention. Nonconformity with Bolsonaro’s non-reelection also resulted in a violent attack in Brasília on January 8, when there was an invasion and depredation of facilities at the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

As the investigations take place in secrecy, the PF did not specify the participation of each of the two prisoners in the anti-democratic acts. Roberto Henrique de Souza Júnior has been a firefighter for 33 years and works in Guarus, a subdistrict of Campos dos Goytacazes. In 2018, he ran for federal deputy under the name of Júnior Bombeiro, but was not elected.

He will be forwarded to the Special Prison Group (GEP) of the Fire Department, in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro and will be available to Justice. In a note, the corporation informed that it “closely monitors the operation of the Federal Police and continues to make available to the authorities to collaborate in the investigations”.

Carlos Victor Carvalho presents himself on social networks as the founder of Associação Direita Campos. His personal Facebook profile has more than 50,000 followers. Among his posts are expressions of support for Jair Bolsonaro, criticism of President Lula and some messages with false information. In 2020, he was a candidate for councilor in Campos dos Goytacazes, but he was also unsuccessful.

Earlier, the PF had informed that the operation had been launched to comply with search and seizure warrants and the temporary arrest of leaders who blocked highways in the region and who participated in occupations in front of Army barracks. Cell phones, computers and various documents were seized. The name given to the operation is a tribute to Ulysses Guimarães, deputy who presided over the National Assembly responsible for approving the 1988 Constitution and inaugurating a new democratic order after 21 years of military dictatorship.

According to the PF, the investigated crimes include criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and incitement of the Armed Forces against institutional powers. Agência Brazil was unable to locate the defense of the two prisoners.

* Collaborated with Francisco Eduardo Ferreira, intern at Agência Brazil