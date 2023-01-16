PGR denounces 39 investigated for anti-democratic acts of January 8

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) presented today (16) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a complaint against 39 accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8.

In the document, the deputy attorney general of the Republic Carlos Frederico Santos calls for the conviction of the accused who invaded the Senate and the preventive detention (for an indefinite period) of those involved. It was also requested the freezing of assets worth R$ 40 million to repair the damage caused by the depredation.

The sub-prosecutor also defends the enactment of precautionary measures against the accused, such as a ban on leaving the country without judicial authorization. in addition to maintaining posts on social networks that show the accused participating in the acts.

In Santos’ view, those investigated used violence and serious threats to “depose the legitimately constituted government”.

“The ultimate objective of the attack on the headquarters of the Three Powers was the installation of an alternative government regime, a product of the abolition of the democratic rule of law,” he said.

Those accused will respond for the crimes of armed criminal association, violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law, coup d’état, qualified damage and deterioration of listed property.

Attacks

Since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was elected in the second round, at the end of October last year, supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the elected government. democratically. The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília, on January 8th.