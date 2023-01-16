Thermal sensation reaches 50 degrees in Rio for the third day in a row

The intense heat that crowded the beaches of Rio de Janeiro over the weekend did not give the cariocas a break this Monday (16). The neighborhood of Irajá, a place in the north zone that concentrated the last temperature records, already recorded 40 degrees Celsius (°C) of thermal sensation at 9 am, and, around 1 pm, the perception was 50°C for the third day in a row .

The temperature registered by the thermometers in Irajá reached 38.3°C shortly after noon today, and this was the maximum of the day in the city. Despite being high, the heat is less intense than yesterday (40.3°C) and the day before yesterday (39.1°).

On Sunday (15), Irajá reached 54°C of thermal sensation, while the city had a maximum average of 49.9°C, according to the Alerta Rio System, municipal meteorological service. According to Alerta Rio, a high pressure system is positioned in the atmosphere in order to provide such high temperatures in the city, and favoring the predominance of clear skies.

The blue sky day caused locals and tourists to fill the city’s edge again, and the strip of sand on beaches like Ipanema, in the south zone, was taken over with parasols.

The forecast for tonight is for the weather to vary from partly cloudy to clear, without rain.