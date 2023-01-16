CNJ should conclude today hearings of prisoners for anti-democratic acts

The National Council of Justice (CNJ) reported that it should conclude this Monday (16) the custody hearings of more than a thousand prisoners accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8 in Brasília.

According to the CNJ, from January 11 to yesterday (15), 1,248 hearings were held by the task force created last week to comply with the measure.

So far, federal judges have heard 806 detainees and Federal District magistrates have held 442 hearings of investigated persons.

According to the latest survey released by the council, 1,418 people were arrested for terrorist acts carried out in Brasília.

Of the total number of prisoners, 222 were detained in Praça dos Três Poderes and 1,196 were in the camp set up at the Army barracks.

For humanitarian reasons, 599 people were released without the need to give testimony, including the elderly, homeless people with health problems and mothers with children.

Those involved have already been sent to the Papuda prison and the Colmeia women’s penitentiary, both in the Federal District.