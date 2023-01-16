Part of the tickets for the samba schools in Rio have sold out, says Liesa

Anyone thinking of buying tickets for the Grupo Especial samba school parades on the 19th and 20th of February needs to hurry because there are sold out sectors. Since December, the boxes were practically sold. The only places that still had availability were for the parade of champions on Saturday (25), but they ended today.

The cabins sold out shortly after the opening of sales on July 29 last year. Prices ranged from R$50,400 to R$100,800. The Marketing director of the Liga Independente das Escolas de Samba do Rio de Janeiro (Liesa), Gabriel David, informed that the strategy was to open sales at that moment to guarantee early revenues for Liesa and for the samba schools.

“The cabins were sold out two days after the opening of sales, at the end of July. We opened sales of cabins in advance with the aim of anticipating revenue from the League and from the schools themselves. It helps schools to have greater financial ballast to better prepare for Carnival,” he said in an interview with Brazil Agency.

According to the director, the demand for cabins has been increasing year after year and, for this year, there were interested parties who did not complete the purchase. “We ended up with a waiting list of more than 30 names of people who couldn’t buy the space they wanted, because it had already been sold”, he revealed.

Bleachers

In the stands, 72% of the loads offered for sale over the internet have already been sold for Sunday (19). Sector 6 is sold out and even today there should be no more tickets for sectors 3 and 7. For Monday (20) 53% of the tickets have already been sold. The stands in sector 6 no longer have seats and Liesa’s expectation is that tickets for 8 should run out in the next few days.

For Gabriel David, the city is missing the Special Group parades on the official calendar and that it is very important for the samba dancers and for the entire public that Carnival now concentrates 100% of the subjects. In the director’s view, this is also a reason for the demand for tickets. “The event has had a very positive ticket sales response. It is the first carnival after all the serious events caused by the pandemic and the change of dates, ”he noted.

According to the director, the public in search of tickets in 2022, when the carnival took place out of time in April, almost all came from domestic tourism in Brazil, but now, on the way back in traditional ways, there will also be those who arrive to the city in international tourism. Gabriel David added that the promotion of the fashion shows has been reinforced, in part, by the technical tests, which returned this past weekend.

“The technical rehearsals are a way of communicating Carnival, of being part of the pre-Carnival program that we have. Not only the technical tests, but other actions that had an effect and helped us to reach this moment with such expressive sales. The much talked about and long awaited carnival. This is very important, ”he commented.

Grants

The beginning of the release of subsidies, which was anticipated by the City of Rio, in December 2022, for the samba schools, according to the director, helped the preparation of the carnival in the barracks of the associations.

“Money in advance for schools is fundamental, because there are many issues that increase the value when it gets close to Carnival, mainly material. When schools have money in advance, they are able to buy with better payment conditions and values ​​and obviously affects the final result of the parades in a positive way. So, with the subsidy, the expressive sale of tickets and revenue [nas quadras] of schools as a whole, facilitate the work of schools. The schools that lived in financial crisis five, six years ago, nowadays they are no longer living, on the contrary, they have a much healthier life and much more support to have a great carnival”, he explained.

Gabriel David said that for 2023 a very high parade of the Special Group can be expected, both because of the financial preparation, as well as the choices of the plots. “The 12 Special Group plots are extremely popular. I find it difficult to point out a favorite, both to win the carnival and to be relegated. I think everyone is fighting for every position. [Vai ser] a parade of the highest level, with a lot of creativity and many plots that are in people’s mouths. These are current issues that the people want to discuss and want to talk about at this moment. This is also essential for Carnival to have this boom in communication at this time, ”he said, adding that“ for sure ”, the animation will be guaranteed with a full house.