Justice accepts complaint against accused of planting bomb at airport

The Justice of the Federal District turned the three men accused of involvement in the attempted terrorist attack at Brasília Airport in December into defendants.

Alan Diego dos Santos Rodrigues, Wellington Macedo de Souza and George Washington de Oliveira Sousa were denounced by the Public Ministry of the Federal District for the crime of article 251 of the Penal Code, which deals with putting life, physical integrity or property at risk through of explosion. The penalty in this case is imprisonment from three to six years and a fine.

George Washington was also denounced for having been found with weapons and ammunition. In the case of illegal possession of a permitted firearm, the prison sentence is two to four years. With regard to weapons for restricted use, the penalty is three to six years in jail.

The Military Police were called on the eve of Christmas last year, after the complaint that a bomb had been placed in a tank truck near the Brasília airport. On the same day, the Civil Police arrested George Washington, who was participating in the camp near the Army Headquarters, set up by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro who were unhappy with the election results and who were calling for a military coup.

In the apartment where he was staying, George Washington kept rifles, revolvers, pistols, ammunition and explosives.