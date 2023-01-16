Entity prepares RJ database on religious intolerance

The Intermunicipal Network for Religious Freedom of Rio de Janeiro is working to conclude, this week, the planning of a database on religious intolerance throughout the state, with information on cases registered in the 92 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro. The panel could be one of the fruits of the 2nd Carioca Week of Religious Diversity, which takes place between today (16) and 19, marking the commemoration of the National Day to Combat Religious Intolerance, celebrated next Saturday (21).

The consolidation of the database was the agenda of a meeting held today at Cidade das Artes, which was attended by the Executive Coordination of Religious Diversity of the capital (Cedir), the Commission to Combat Religious Intolerance (CCIR) and other defense bodies of human rights.

Executive Coordinator of Religious Diversity in the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, professor and babalorixá Márcio de Jagun explained that the articulation with the sources of this data is already sewn, and the group now defines the operationalization of the project.

“What we really want as a great innovation is to make a compilation of the 92 municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro and make it available in real time”, explained the coordinator. “So that, not only can these victims be more quickly welcomed in the various places in the state of Rio de Janeiro, but we can also expand information on peculiarities about the intolerance that is registered in each of these areas”, he added.

To feed this database, information from municipalities, the Civil Police, the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the Public Defender’s Office of the State of Rio de Janeiro and also from universities, civil society institutions and the press will be used.

“The intolerance that occurs in the Baixada Fluminense is different from that that occurs in Angra dos Reis, Macaé, Niterói and so on. We need to understand this scientifically and humanely promote reparations and care for these victims more quickly”, said Márcio de Jagun .

Márcio de Jagun said that the structure of the database should be concluded during the discussions of the Carioca Week of Religious Diversity, and the launch will take place as soon as possible.

More than 10 cases per week

The formation of the inter-municipal network took place on the initiative of the Executive Coordination of Religious Diversity in the capital, also as a way of helping municipalities to understand the problem so that they can expand the network of assistance to victims and the doors of complaints.

Cedir’s coordinator said that, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, religious intolerance takes place in subtle and hostile ways, from neglect in the workplace to physical aggression, invasions and depredations of temples and homes.

“It is a very peculiar crime. Not by chance, we fought for many years to have a specialized police station in which we hope, and fortunately we have been assisted, that the police have a very peculiar listening for this”, he said.

Márcio de Jagun said that the number of complaints of religious intolerance has grown in the city of Rio de Janeiro, but that it can also be interpreted as a result of greater receptivity to whistleblowers by the public authorities. The city has already passed the mark of ten complaints per week, and today registers between ten and 15 cases of religious intolerance every 7 days.

“The fact that the number is increasing does not mean that the topic is being neglected, on the contrary, we have expanded the entry doors. In other words, people feel safer in denouncing. This is very positive in this regard”, affirm. “Historically, many religious matrices were ghettoized. They survived by hiding from society. So, today, when these cases come to light, I consider it a gain.”