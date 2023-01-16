Health distributes 740,000 doses of CoronaVac to vaccinate children

The Ministry of Health began distributing today (16) 740,000 doses of the CoronaVac vaccine to states and the Federal District. The immunizer doses will be destined for the vaccination of children aged 3 to 11 against covid-19.

According to the folder, delivery should be completed tomorrow (17). The states of São Paulo (218.4 thousand), Minas Gerais (70.4 thousand) and Bahia (46.8 thousand) are among the states that will receive the largest amounts of doses.

Acre (2.6 thousand), Tocantins (2.5 thousand) and Roraima (1.3 thousand) will receive the smallest amounts.

The folder recommends vaccinating children between 3 and 11 years of age to contain the spread of the disease. “The Ministry of Health reinforces that it is essential to immunize children to avoid serious cases and deaths from the disease in this public.

The vaccination schedule recommended by the folder also includes a booster dose for children between 5 and 11 years old. In this case, the orientation is to apply the Pfizer vaccine four months after the second dose”, informs the ministry.

The new batch of vaccines comes from an additive contract between the ministry and the Butantan Institute, responsible for producing the vaccine. New addendum for the purchase of 2.6 million doses will be signed soon.