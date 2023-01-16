BrazilBrazil

Landslide kills two people in Minas Gerais

The government of Minas Gerais reported that, on the morning of this Monday (16), a residence in the municipality of Caratinga, east of the state, collapsed after a landslide. The incident caused the death of a woman and a seven-year-old child. Another woman was injured and was taken to the hospital, but her condition was not known.

Since September 21 of last year until now, 21 deaths due to the rains have been reported across the state, according to a daily bulletin from the Civil Defense Coordinator of Minas Gerais. The number of homeless is 2,016 and the number of displaced people reaches 11,331. The term displaced is used to refer to a person who, after a disaster, has moved to the home of a relative. The homeless is the one who has nowhere to go and is in a public or private shelter.

In Minas Gerais, according to this Monday’s weather forecast, the sky remains cloudy to partly cloudy with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in the Triângulo Mineiro, Alto Parnaíba and South-Southwest. Elsewhere, skies are partly cloudy. Chance of isolated rain in the Jequitinhonha Valley, Mucuri, Rio Doce and Zona da Mata. In Belo Horizonte the sky remains partially cloudy.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

