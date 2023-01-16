Chamber delivers to PGR crime news against vandals

The mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), delivered, this morning (16), to the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the crime news with information on the internal investigation into the invasion and depredation of the House , on January 8. The document includes data on people arrested by the Legislative Police.

“The least we can demand” is the punishment of those already identified and those yet to be identified, Lira said during the meeting. “Much more than the depredation of public property, but for attacking institutions, for the risk that Brazil ran”, said the president of the Chamber.

This Monday (16), Aras said he already had 40 complaints ready, and that new complaints against people caught in acts of vandalism in the Senate and in the Chamber should be presented soon, along with the request for other precautionary measures. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office will take all measures,” said Aras.

Aras stressed that there were seven inquiries opened at the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to investigate conduct on January 8. Among the requests already made by the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), is the investigation against three elected deputies and, also, the inclusion of former president Jair Bolsonaro among those investigated. The measures have already been authorized by the case’s rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Earlier, in a press conference, when asked about the punishment of the three elected PL parliamentarians who participated in the acts of invasion of public buildings, Lira said he did not see evidence against them or “no act that corroborates the inquiries”.

When asked about Bolsonaro’s inclusion among those investigated, Lira replied that “each one is responsible for what they do”. The mayor added that “we have to be calm right now, investigate all aspects. Our speech does not change. All those involved in these acts of vandalism must be punished.”

Last week, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSL-MG), also went to Aras’ office to ask for quick punishment of the vandals identified by the Legislative Police.