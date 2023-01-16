RJ: Procon starts Reconciliation Week for Over-indebted People

The Center for Prevention and Treatment of Over-Indebtedness of Procon in the state of Rio de Janeiro (Procon RJ) started today (16) the Conciliation Week for Over-Indebtedness, which will last until the next 19th. presence of consumers in a situation of over-indebtedness who are being treated by Procon RJ. 26 suppliers participate in the event, including 21 financial institutions, such as banks, finance companies, credit card companies, payment platforms online and credit rights investment funds.

The agency’s Director of Services, Evelyn Capucho, explained that the reasons for over-indebtedness are as diverse as possible, including family problems, such as death, divorce, job loss, health problems “and even problems caused by the excessive consumerism”. According to Evelyn, this excessive consumerism is often caused by the irresponsible offer of credit by suppliers.

Although the causes are varied, Procon RJ observes in common among consumers who are in this situation of over-indebtedness that this shock is not only financial, but reflects in several areas of these people’s lives, including family problems, health, psychological problems , emotional, “and even leading to severe cases of depression”, pointed out Evelyn.

financial education

The director of Customer Service at Procon RJ stated that notions of financial education can prevent consumers from reaching a situation of indebtedness. “Impulse purchases should be avoided as much as possible, impulse loan contracts that are based only on the generous offer of credit by several suppliers”. He indicated that, in the event of a real need to take out a loan, or to carry out some type of financing, that the consumer can verify, before signing the contract he is adhering to, all the clauses, all the charges that he will undertake in that contract. Evelyn emphasized that these precautions prevent consumers from entering into contracts that are very disadvantageous for them and that will burden their family budget a lot.

The goal is to celebrate the greatest number of agreements this week, formalizing payment plans, so that consumers can leave the over-indebtedness situation and have a dignified return to the consumer market. The idea is also to make suppliers aware of the importance of responsible credit concession and that the phenomenon of over-indebtedness is not only economic, but also a legal and social phenomenon that has affected a growing number of consumers.

Global hearings will be promoted, with the presence of all creditors, in which consumers will present the payment plan drawn up with the help of Procon/RJ, with measures aimed at facilitating the discharge of debts, such as extending payment terms, reducing of debt charges or the supplier’s remuneration, and the date from which the exclusion of the consumer from databases and records of defaulters will be provided, without, however, failing to preserve its existential minimum.

Reinforcement

The director-president of Procon Estadual, Cassio Coelho, reinforced that “the role of Procon RJ is to analyze the debts of consumers who are in a situation of over-indebtedness and assist them in the preparation of the payment plan to be presented to creditors in a conciliatory hearing , always safeguarding the existential minimum and allowing the settlement of debts in order to facilitate their return to the consumer market in a balanced and healthy way”.

Judicial conciliators from the Permanent Nucleus of Consensual Methods for Dispute Resolution of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro and the Brazilian Bar Association of the State of RJ, in addition to the State Public Defender’s Office, will participate in the Conciliation Week for Over-Indebtedness.