EBC will rediscover its purpose, says new president Kariane Costa

Upon assuming the role of president of the Brazil Communications Company (EBC), journalist Kariane Costa said that today (16) is the “rebirth of a public communication project”, started in 2007.

“It is the day when EBC finds its purpose, its social mission”, he added when defending that the public company should return to serving the Brazilian people and “look at the invisible, the marginalized, those that the commercial media see as uninteresting or unprofitable”.





The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Minister of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom), Paulo Pimenta. He recalled that, in addition to Kariane, four other women will help during the company’s transition period, to lead debates between workers, civil society and the federal government.

“I hope that, in the next few hours, we will start to breathe a new EBC. We are going to transform this great tool into a respected network head, with quality programming, where Brazil sees itself”, said Pimenta.

“We will be a voice for those who have no voice, for those who are often unseen but, from now on, will have EBC a commitment to democracy, sovereignty, and the fight against injustice. This is the public communication we want, and it is with this sense and commitment that I declare myself president of EBC Kariane Costa”, he added.

According to the minister, the challenge will be enormous. “This public communication company has played a strategic and decisive role on other occasions, but perhaps it has never played such an important and decisive role as it does at the moment we are living. We need to recover the government as a credible disseminator of information”.

Reference

The minister added that among the great challenges is that of making EBC an international reference in public communication. “I don’t like it when they say we have to be a BBC. I want people to say to us wherever I go: ‘we want to be an EBC’”, he said, referring to the well-known public communication company in the United Kingdom, BBC.

Pimenta said that, next weekend, he will travel to Argentina with President Lula. “I will arrive earlier to meet ministers and visit their public communication companies, and tell them that we have a new EBCwilling to strengthen partnerships in South America and Latin America”.

The minister was confident in the undertaking, citing the team announced last Friday (13th) to assume management positions during the transition process: Rita Freire, president of the Board of Trustees of EBC impeached after the inauguration of President Michel Temer; Juliana Cézar Nunes, a company employee; and journalists Nicole Briones and Flávia Filipini.





Citing the participation of the former president of the Board of Trustees of the company, Rita Freire, he said that it was “a symbol of the relationship and commitment as a public company that dialogues with society”.

“Nicole Briones and Flávia Filipini will have the role of accompanying the transition process, so that it takes place in a democratic way, with transparency and dialogue. They represent my voice and President Lula’s voice in the construction of this mission of EBC that we all want. And the presence of Juliana Nunes, with her trajectory and union relationship, also has a profound meaning”, she added.

Future of EBC

The inauguration ceremony took place at the main entrance of the company’s headquarters, in Brasília, and was attended by a large number of employees.

“No one better than you, who know the company. We want to listen to everyone so that, together, we can take stock of what needs to be done and define the project for the future of EBCso that it can correspond to the meaning of its creation and the need that the country has today”, he said addressing the body of employees.

He highlighted the role of Brazil Agencyin order to provide relevant information to the population in the most diverse regions of the country.

“We have a powerful news agency here, which feeds a good part of the municipal press, radio stations and websites from the most distant places in Brazil, and who need to be sure that our communication company is a company that does not distribute fakenews nor does it carry disinformation, but an agency that provides services and conveys credible information,” he added.

According to him, the vehicles of the EBC they are very important “tools and instruments” of communication.

“We are going to discuss with you the role of each one of them, respecting the characteristics and peculiarities of each one to make the EBC a great public communication tool. This will only be possible with the participation of workers who bravely resisted this last period. It is time for us to turn the page”, he added.

Brazil for real

Kariane Costa said that, ahead of EBC, will seek to show “more black men and women, more LGBTQIAPN+ community, more quilombolas, more indigenous” in the programming and in the articles to be broadcast. “We need to show the real Brazil so that it knows itself better”.

“It is in this space that the EBC must act and help to connect the four corners of Brazil. Integrate from the Amazon to the extreme south, passing through all regions. We exist so that every Brazilian can see and feel represented on the television screen, on the radio waves or in news on the internet”, said the new president.

According to her, this is not a common mandate. “It is a transitional mandate until Minister Paulo Pimenta and President Lula choose my successor. Time will be short and our mission is very clear: to give the company’s next presidency fertile ground to work on”.





The decree published in an extra edition last Friday appointed the team with a term of office until October 30, 2023.

Kariane added that it is necessary to leave the last few years behind, correct mistakes and look forward, but without forgetting what happened.

“Our scars need to remind us every day which mistakes we cannot commit or allow to be committed in our company, in the company of Brazilian society. Our commitment is to society”.

do different

When she was a workers’ representative on the Board of Directors of the EBC, Kariane underwent an administrative process that called for her resignation. This process was opened after the journalist contacted the company’s Ombudsman, in the midst of a series of complaints of harassment and abuse against workers during the previous government.

“That time is over. There is no more room for fear or persecution. Combating harassment, improving the work environment and restoring enthusiasm are our priorities. That’s why we need to do it differently. THE EBC needs to change and that starts with us. We cannot criticize the hate that has been given to us and respond with more hate. This cycle needs to be stopped. The spirit of revenge will no longer have a place here. We will learn from mistakes, without a doubt, but without revanchism”, he said.

dismantle





President of the Board of Trustees removed in 2016, Rita Freire recalled that the “first gesture of dismantling democracy”, practiced by then President Michel Temer, was the removal of the Board of Trustees, “from the impeachment of the democratically elected president, Dilma Rousseff”.

“[O desmonte] it was ready. hours later [de Temer assumir a Presidência]the Council was disbanded and the president of the EBC his mandate was revoked. A dream was kicked very aggressively, violently and shamefully. But it was six years of joint resistance”, he said, remembering the support given by society and, in particular, movements such as women, black and cultural in support of public communication.

“I hope one day we can be here with the entire Board of Trustees removed, in a gesture of resuming the spirit of public communication that the EBC represents”, he added.

Rita Freire said that, upon arriving at the inauguration ceremony, she noticed in the workers’ demonstrations, “a EBC assuming your own destiny”.

“I realize that everyone here has the public communication project as their priority, which gives strength to the project to find, in society, in politics and in all the agents we have, the dialogue so that it has the necessary sustainability”.