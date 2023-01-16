Minas Gerais police have already identified at least 10 journalists’ aggressors

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais has already identified at least ten people suspected of assaulting journalists who worked, registering the withdrawal of a group of people who spent about two months camped in front of the headquarters of the Command of the 4th Military Region, of the Army, in Belo Horizonte. .

The attacks took place on the 5th and 6th of this month, when security agents and other municipal public servants made the first attempt to dismantle the camp on Raja Gabaglia Avenue, in front of the Army headquarters, where people who rejected the results of the Presidential elections.

Military police and other civil servants in Belo Horizonte even started clearing the area on the 5th, when a photojournalist from the newspaper Nowadays was attacked and others were cursed and intimidated by people who refused to leave the place or supported the anti-democratic demonstration.

The following day (6), two citizens, Esdras Jonatas dos Santos and Roberto Carlos de Abreu, obtained the right to remain camped in front of the Army barracks in the state court, which ended up encouraging other people who were in the area to remain there. The Attorney General of Belo Horizonte appealed to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and managed to overturn the decision of the state Court of Justice.

In the decision, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, determined the immediate clearing of all roads around military installations in the capital of Minas Gerais and that vehicles associated with the protests in the vicinity of the barracks be identified and fined R$ 100,000 – fine extended “to people who fail to comply with the decision through material support (logistical and financial) to people and vehicles that remain in public places” and to the authors of the request accepted in the first instance, Esdras Jonatas dos Santos and Roberto Carlos de Abreu.

New riots were registered during the fulfillment of the final decision. The Civil Police then set up four police investigations to investigate the crimes of threat, bodily injury, crime against property and criminal association.

Over the weekend, anticipating the preliminary results of the investigations, the head of the Civil Police, general delegate Joaquim Francisco Neto e Silva, highlighted that the investigation of the attacks on journalists is well advanced and, soon, those involved will be pointed out. “Actions like this have to result in accountability,” Silva said.

Police chief Cinara Rocha, in charge of the investigation into attacks against journalists, said she already has testimonial evidence and expert reports that prove the criminal practice. “We have a lot of camera footage taken by the journalists themselves and by residents of the region. We are seeking to identify as many authors as possible. There are ten to 12 people identified, whose authorship has already been delimited, with the individualized conduct of the crime for which they are being investigated”, said the delegate.

“If any precautionary measure is necessary against any of those involved who are outside the city or even outside the country, we will make a dialogue with all the institutions involved, such as the Federal Police, Public Ministry and Judiciary”, added Cinara.