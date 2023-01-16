Brazil has political, economic and environmental messages, says Haddad

Upon arriving today (16) in Davos, Switzerland, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that he takes three messages to the international community – political, economic and environmental – which are: respect for democracy, fiscal sustainability with social justice and reindustrialization with environmental sustainability.

“The political message is the democratic issue, Brazil‘s commitment to supporting these democratic days that the world is experiencing, especially in South America, and reinforcing Brazil‘s commitment to combating all types of extremism,” said Haddad when arriving at the hotel where you will be staying in Davos, the Swiss city that hosts the World Economic Forum.

Then, when commenting on the economic message, Haddad stated that “the economic model we defend” includes fiscal and social responsibility, which are inseparable. In the case of the environmental agenda, Haddad highlighted having traveled together with Marina Silva, Minister of the Environment, and that the objective is to go beyond the resumption of the commitment with the reduction of deforestation and investment in renewable energies.

“Also in the development agenda, we can think about the reindustrialization of Brazil based on environmental sustainability”, said the minister. He also highlighted the symbolic impact of the acts of vandalism that took place in Brasília on January 8, when the headquarters of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary branches were destroyed. For Haddad, the speed in responding to events gave the country credibility.

“My impression is that the Brazilian institutions gave a very immediate response, the fact that the following day there was already an intervention in the security of the Federal District, with the removal of the governor, the visit of the 27 governors to Brasília” evaluated the minister. “A very quick response, within 24 hours everything was under control”.

He added that the institutions’ reaction was “a clear demonstration that Brazil is committed to the electoral result, to democratic rules, to individual freedoms, respecting constitutional guarantees.”

The minister arrived in Davos one day after Marina Silva, who left on Saturday (14). Both have an intense agenda during the World Economic Forum, an event that brings together heads of state, ministers and the business community in the richest countries in the world. They participate in two main panels and have more than 50 invitations to bilateral meetings with political and financial leaders. A meeting with the international media is scheduled for next Wednesday (18).

This year, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was invited to occupy the main stage of the event, but he declined. As previously announced by the Itamaraty, the president’s first international trip will be to Argentina, where he intends to launch his own symbolic message of valorization of Latin American integration.

