Nepal finds aircraft black boxes after crash that killed 68

Rescue workers on Monday found the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder of a passenger aircraft that crashed, killing at least 68 people in Nepal’s worst plane crash in 30 years, officials said.

Data from the recorders could help investigators determine what caused the Yeti Airlines ATR 72 aircraft, carrying 72 people, to crash in clear weather on Sunday, shortly before landing in the resort town of Pokhara, 200 kilometers west of the Nepalese capital. .

Both recorders were in good condition and would be sent for analysis based on the manufacturer’s recommendation, Teknath Sitaula, an official at Kathmandu airport, told Reuters on Monday.

Under international aviation rules, the accident investigation agency of the country where the plane was designed and built automatically takes part in the investigation.

ATR is headquartered in France and the plane’s engines were manufactured in Canada by Pratt & Whitney Canada.

Rescuers were battling overcast weather and poor visibility today as they searched a river gorge for missing passengers more than 24 hours after the crash. Sixty-eight bodies were recovered.

Reuters footage from the crash site showed rescuers looking at the charred remains of the plane near the gorge.

The plane, had a scheduled flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara, gateway to the Annapurna mountain range, and was carrying 57 Nepalese, five Indians, four Russians, two South Koreans and one person from Argentina, Ireland, Australia and France.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

