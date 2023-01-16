Death toll from Russian missile attack in Ukraine rises to 40

The death toll in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, with dozens missing. It was the deadliest civilian incident of Moscow‘s three-month campaign, with missiles fired at cities far from the front.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigned today after comments about the war deemed out of tune, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most important weeks to shape Western military support for Kiev.

With allies meeting on Friday at a US air base in Germany to discuss military aid, Berlin is under intense pressure to allow the export of its Leopard main battle tanks, which Ukraine hopes will become the backbone of a new armored force.

Ukrainian officials have admitted there is little hope of finding anyone else alive in the rubble of Saturday’s attack in Dnipro, but President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the rescue in the central Ukrainian city would continue as long as there was even the slightest chance of Save lifes.

“Dozens of people were rescued from the rubble, including six children. We are fighting for every person!” Zelenskiy declared in a speech broadcast late at night on TV.

Moscow has denied intentionally targeting civilians in a campaign of air strikes since October that have caused power and water outages in Ukrainian cities, and says the incident in Dnipro was triggered by Ukrainian air defenses.

Kiev says it has no way of shooting down the anti-ship missile that hit an apartment building in Dnipro on Saturday during the latest volley of attacks from Russia.

At least 40 people were killed in the attack, with 30 still missing, city official Gennadiy Korban said, adding that 75 people were injured, including 14 children.

tanks

The German government said Chancellor Olaf Scholz had accepted Lambrecht’s resignation and would soon appoint a new defense minister to replace her.

The departure comes just three days before a visit by his US counterpart, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and four days before allies meet at Ramstein air base in Germany to coordinate military support for Kiev.

Lambrecht has come under fire in recent days after an upbeat New Year’s Eve message filmed in front of fireworks. She spoke about the opportunities she had to meet “great and interesting people” as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The week is expected to see intense diplomacy to secure additional weapons for Kiev, focusing on Germany‘s reluctance so far to supply tanks or allow its allies to send them.

