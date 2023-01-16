Authorities discuss strengthening security in the Federal District

Security in the Federal District will be reinforced on February 1st to prevent a recurrence, on the day that the Legislative and Judiciary powers restart work, scenes like those recorded on the 8th, when vandals and coup plotters invaded and destroyed parts of the Palace. Planalto, the National Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

The announcement was made today (16) by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, and the federal intervenor in the security of the capital, Ricardo Cappelli.

“Our concern now is with the inauguration of 513 deputies and 81 senators”, said Lira, at the end of the visit that he, Celina and Cappelli made, this morning, to the building of the Chamber of Deputies, where the Military Police Battalion operates. (PM) responsible for ostensive patrolling in the Praça dos Três Poderes area.

“I understand that all the planning is being well taken care of so that we don’t have any surprises and, certainly, there won’t be”, added Lira, taking the reinforcement of security for granted. Beside her, Cappelli was nodding, and the Acting Governor added, “Absolutely.”

“[No Congresso Nacional] we will be dealing with the inauguration of the parliamentarians, the election for the tables of the National Congress… We have to be clear that many people are going to travel from all over Brazil to Brasília and that it is important that we are attentive, with a preventive security plan quite rigid”, emphasized Lira, arguing that this will be an “emblematic” day, especially after the scenes of vandalism and anti-democratic attacks on the headquarters of the three powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary).

The acting governor, Celina Leão, informed that the federal and district authorities are discussing measures other than the immediate reinforcement of public security. Last Friday (13), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said that the federal government is studying changes in laws related to public security and that some of them aim to “reinforce the authority of the federal government” with the command of public safety in the Federal District.

“Today, we came to see the installations of this PM battalion to see the possibility of immediately doubling this number”, said Celina. She added that the government of the Federal District is considering expanding the battalion’s staff from the current 248 military police to at least 500. “Our initial idea is to provide the necessary conditions and improve this structure.”