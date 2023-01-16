Lira says there is no reason to investigate deputies in coup acts

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said he had not seen, so far, evidence that the deputies elected for the next legislature André Fernandes (PL-CE), Clarissa Tércio (PP-PE) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) incited the group of coup vandals who invaded and destroyed the National Congress, the Planalto Palace and the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), on the last day 8.

“I did not see, in the deputies Nikolas Ferreira, André Fernandes and Clarrisa Tércio any act that corroborated the investigations”, said Lira, referring to the request for the opening of an investigation that the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ) on the last day 11.

In the MPF’s petition, however, the prosecutors ask for authorization from the Supreme Court to investigate not the elected and already graduated deputy Nikolas Ferreira, but the parliamentarian Silvia Waiãpi (PL-AP).

Nikolas and five other elected deputies are the targets of a petition presented by lawyers from the so-called Prerogatives Group, who are trying to prevent the six parliamentarians from taking office, accusing them of having violated parliamentary decorum by publicly supporting attacks on the Democratic State of Law – a crime provided for in the Criminal Code.

Alerted to the confusion when relating Nikolas to the request of the PGR, Lira corrected himself and said he was not aware of the specific case of Silvia Waiãpi. Lira also revealed that she had already spoken with Nikolas, Fernandes and Clarissa Tércio and that she would discuss the matter again with the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, later today.

posts

The mayor said that, in some cases, the posts cited by prosecutors to support the investigation request were published up to six months before the violent anti-democratic acts of the last day 8.

Lira, however, warned that federal deputies who relativize the seriousness or deny the depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers (Executive, Legislative and Judiciary), in particular the Chamber of Deputies, will be summoned to explain themselves.

“These parliamentarians who are defaming with videos, saying that there was untruth in the attacks that the Chamber suffered, will be called to responsibility. Everyone saw the terrible, violent, very serious scenes. They will have to be called to responsibility [porque] an elected parliamentarian cannot divulge facts that do not match reality”, said Lira, without naming names.

Deploring the damage, Lira highlighted the work of around 400 house servants who, on Sunday night, began cleaning the building so that the Chamber could vote and approve the presidential decree of federal intervention in public safety in the Federal District .

Asked if he considers that former president Jair Bolsonaro can also be held responsible for encouraging some of his supporters to attack Brazilian democracy, Lira replied that each one must answer for their actions.

“Each one is responsible for what they do. My CPF is one, the president’s is another. We have to be calm right now, investigate all aspects. Everyone who practiced and contributed to these acts of vandalism needs to be severely punished.”

Understand

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government.

The demonstrations of the last few months included encampments in several general headquarters in the country and culminated with the invasion and depredation of the headquarters of the Three Powers, on the second Sunday of the year, January 8th.