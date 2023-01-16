PF arrests in Rio suspected of participating in anti-democratic acts

The Federal Police arrested today (16) a person suspected of participating in anti-democratic acts following the second round of presidential elections. The arrest is part of Operation Ulysses, which takes place in Campos dos Goytacazes. Five search and seizure warrants and three temporary arrest warrants are also served. The names of those involved were not disclosed.

The investigation seeks to identify leaders who blocked highways that cross Campos, in the north of the state of Rio. And who also participated in occupations in front of the Army barracks, in the same city. Cell phones, computers and various documents were seized during the operation.

crimes

“During the investigation, it was possible to collect evidence capable of linking those investigated in the organization and leadership of the events. In addition, with the fulfillment this Monday of the court orders, issued by the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, it will be possible identify other participants or co-authors in the criminal enterprise”, informed the Federal Police, in a note.

The crimes investigated include criminal association, violent abolition of the democratic rule of law and incitement of the Armed Forces against institutional powers.

*Intern under the supervision of Mario Toledo