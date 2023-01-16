Tree falls on house due to rains in SP and kills man

A 46-year-old man died after a tree fell on the house where he lived in Vila Lucélia, in Santo André, in Greater São Paulo. The Fire Department reported that it received a call for help last night (15) and found the man unconscious and trapped in the rubble, who ended up dying at the scene. The Mobile Emergency Service (Samu), the Civil Defense and the energy concessionaire were called to proceed with the rescue.

Floods and landslides

During the heavy rains that hit the capital of São Paulo and part of the metropolitan region as of late yesterday afternoon, firefighters received 167 calls for falling trees; two due to landslides and 28 related to floods.

The Emergency Management Center (CGE) of the city of São Paulo identified seven flooding points in the capital in the south and southeast zones. At least four streams overflowed during the rains: Córrego Zavuvus (south zone), Córrego Águas Espraiadas (south zone), Córrego Mooca (east zone) and Rio Verde (east zone).

Forecast

According to the CGE, the weather should remain hot and muggy in the capital of São Paulo throughout today (16), with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius. At the beginning of the night, the weather may become unstable again and generate moderate or heavy rain showers in Greater São Paulo. The agency warns that the soil soaked by the rains of recent days facilitates the formation of floods and the occurrence of landslides and tree falls.