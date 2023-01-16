Cate offers more than 500 job vacancies in the capital of São Paulo

The Support Center for Work and Entrepreneurship (Cate) in São Paulo offers, as of today (16), more than 500 job vacancies covering different profiles, areas of activity and age groups for those looking for professional replacement. Opportunities are being offered in administrative, technical, health, food, civil construction and maintenance areas, with the largest portion in positions in the retail and service sectors. Registration will be open until Wednesday (18th) and can be done through the Cate portal, until 6 pm, or at one of the entity‘s units, which are open from 8 am to 5 pm.

According to information from the city of São Paulo, there are 107 vacancies for cafeteria attendants, with a salary of R$ 1,054 to R$ 1,830. Some of the contractors require complete primary education and others require secondary education. For most, no prior experience is required. Of these vacancies, 15 are reserved for people with disabilities, with a salary of R$ 1,384 per month, requiring a complete high school education, at least three months of experience in the position and living close to neighborhoods such as Jardim Cidade Pirituba, Pinheiros, Vila Olímpia and Vila Prudente.

More than 60 vacancies are also open for cleaning assistants, with salaries between R$ 1,384 and R$ 1,600 per month and experience requirement of at least six months, in addition to complete elementary school. For doormen, 30 vacancies are being offered, with a salary of R$ 1,607 to R$ 1,799. The worker needs to demonstrate experience and knowledge in basic computing, in addition to schooling compatible with the activity.

“We are managing to offer a significant volume of vacancies on a weekly basis, thanks also to the companies that seek us out and entrust us with carrying out their selection processes. We plan to keep this pace and attract more partnerships in order to contribute to the insertion of workers from the most diverse segments, without neglecting social inclusion. This week, for example, we have more than 100 exclusive vacancies for people with disabilities”, explained the municipal secretary of Economic Development and Work, Aline Cardoso.

There are also, for people with disabilities, 50 vacancies for nursing technicians, with remuneration of R$ 3,586 per month. The requirements are high school education, six months of experience and living in the north or south zones. Another 50 vacancies are also reserved for this public, for the position of administrative assistant, with a salary of BRL 2,815 and the same requirements as in the previous item.

Also for people with disabilities, there are ten opportunities for collection operators, in which the main activities include recording and monitoring information on customer history. The salary is R$ 1,218. Four months of previous experience and high school education are required. Knowledge of the Office package and good communication is also desirable.

To consult these and other vacancies, it is necessary to register with Cate, in person or online. It is necessary to have your RG, CPF and Work Card (which can be digital).