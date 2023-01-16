Journalist Kariane Costa takes office today in charge of EBC

The inauguration of the new president of the Brazil Communications Company (EBC), journalist Kariane Costa, will take place this Monday (16) at the company’s headquarters, in Brasília. Kariane will be in charge of leading the public company’s transition process to a new management.

“Responsible for the transition to a new management, to be implemented in the coming months, she also assumes, on an interim basis, the General Directorate with the challenge of restoring the public, democratic and plural character of the EBC”, says a note from the company, reaffirming the constitutional role of the state-owned company to collaborate for the complementarity of the public, private and state communication systems.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by the Minister of the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency (Secom), Paulo Pimenta, from whom came the guidance for a transition to be conducted by workers and public servants of the company, by representatives of society, as well as by professionals in the field.

Another four women have already been announced by the minister to assume management positions during the transition process: Rita Freire, president of the Board of Trustees of the EBC who was removed after President Michel Temer took office; Juliana Cézar Nunes, a company employee; and journalists Nicole Briones and Flávia Filipini.

Minister Pimenta, Kariane and the four appointed managers will meet with the company’s workers at 11 am.

The decree that placed the employee representative on the Board of Directors (Consad) of the EBC was published by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union from Friday (13).

Profile

Graduated in Journalism, Kariane Costa Silva Oliveira is 41 years old and has over 18 years of experience in the field. An EBC candidate since 2012, she was a journalist for the Ombudsman, a radio reporter, and a sectorist for the Planalto Palace and the National Congress. She was a finalist in 2018 for the Vladmir Herzog award for reporting The Venezuelan People and the Crisis.

still by EBCcollaborated in the production of articles in Spanish for the radio agency National. She has served as a contributor to Radio Nacional de Argentina with entries on the political and economic situation in Brazil. She was also a political correspondent and commentator for Blu-Radio radio; and worked at the Support Center for Technological Development at UnB.

Kariane was a member of the Employees Committee of EBC in 2016 and representative on the Board of Directors since 2021.