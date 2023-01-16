Chinese travel to hometowns and holiday increases covid risks

Luggage-laden passengers crowded train stations in China‘s megacities on Monday. Many Chinese travel to their hometowns for a holiday that health experts fear could intensify a raging outbreak of Covid-19 in areas less equipped to cope.

“I haven’t been home for more than three years,” a 23-year-old Beijing resident surnamed Chen told Reuters as he waited to board a train at the capital’s main railway station.

“I’m sure I’ll be thrilled when I get to my front door.”

Having adopted a rigid system of lockdowns and movement controls following the emergence of the virus in late 2019, China abruptly abandoned its zero covid policy in early December, letting the virus run amok in a population of 1.4 billion people.

Officials said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with Covid-19 had died in hospitals between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, a big increase from previous figures that were criticized by the World Health Organization for not reflecting the scale and the severity of the outbreak.

Even those numbers likely exclude many people who die at home, especially in rural areas with weaker medical systems, a health expert said. Several experts predict that more than 1 million people in China will die from the disease this year.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, also known as the Spring Festival, which officially begins on Jan. 21, state media is awash with stories of rural hospitals and clinics bolstering their supplies of drugs and equipment.

“The peak of COVID-19 infection in our community has passed, but the Spring Festival is approaching and there are still residents, especially the elderly, at risk of secondary infection,” a doctor from Shaanxi province said in an article in the outlet. of regional communication Red Star News.

“If antivirals and other drugs were more plentiful, I would be more confident,” added the doctor.

Trips

Beijing‘s main railway station has been crowded with passengers leaving the capital in recent days, according to Reuters witnesses.

Ma, a 50-year-old worker, said he felt there was little to worry about as he waited to board a train.

“Lots of people got Covid but I didn’t get infected. It’s really good, I feel very lucky,” he told Reuters.

In China‘s most populous city Shanghai, temporary overnight trains have been added to meet demand from travelers heading to the eastern province of Anhui, state news agency Xinhua reported.

More than 2 billion trips across China are expected in the weeks leading up to the holiday, the Ministry of Transport estimated.

The resumption of travel in China has raised expectations of a recovery in the world‘s second-largest economy, which is suffering its lowest growth rates in nearly half a century.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.