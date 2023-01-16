BrazilBrazil

BTG appeals against injunction that protects Americanas from creditors

Bank BTG Pactual SA has appealed in court against an injunction that protects retailer Americanas from creditors, documents that Reuters had access to show.

In an appeal filed on Saturday (14), BTG’s lawyers argue that the injunction illegally determines the reversal of a payment made by Americanas to BTG.

Americanas obtained on Friday (13) an injunction that protects it for 30 days against early maturity of debts, a period that the retailer can use to obtain an agreement with creditors or ask for a judicial recovery.

The movement comes after the retailer reported last Wednesday (11), after the closing of the stock exchange, R$ 20 billion in accounting “inconsistencies”, shocking the market.

Americanas said that the precautionary measure aims “only” at the necessary legal support so that both the company and the creditors can “reach a possible agreement”.

According to the company, maintaining the injunction is important, despite the attempt to suspend it, “which could generate asymmetry between its creditors, including banks, and would not help in the process”.

BTG preferred not to comment on the topic.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

