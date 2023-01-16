National Force will remain for another 90 days in Amazonas

The National Public Security Force will remain for another 90 days in the Camicuã Indigenous Land, located in the state of Amazonas, in support activities for the National Indian Foundation (Funai).

Ordinance No. 283, of January 12, 2023, signed by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, is published in Official Diary of the Unionthis Monday (16), and determines that the extension runs from January 13 to April 12, 2023.

The military will act in the preservation of public order and the safety of people and property. The actions will be episodic and planned, with logistical support from Funai.

The ordinance also establishes that the contingent to be made available will comply with the planning defined by the Board of the National Public Security Force and the National Public Security Secretariat.

The Camicuã Indigenous Land was ratified by Decree No. 381, of December 24, 1991. The administrative demarcation was carried out by Funai. The land is inhabited by the Apurinã indigenous group, and is located in the Amazonian municipality of Boca do Acre.