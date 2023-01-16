BrazilBrazil

Death toll rises to 35 in Russian attack on Dnipro

The number of people killed in the Russian attack, Saturday (14), which hit a building in Dnipro, in eastern Ukraine, rose to 35. According to the regional government, among the victims are two children.

“Thirty-nine people were saved, 75 were injured,” said Valentyn Reznichenko, regional governor of Dnipropetrovsk. He also said that 35 more people have yet to be located who were presumably in the building at the time of the attack.

The first balance sheet indicated the death of 25 civilians, including a child.

This Sunday (15), the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 damaged, following the same attack, carried out in the Russian region of Kursk, by Moscow forces.

Zelenskiy assured that as long as there is the slightest chance of saving lives in Dnipro, rescuers will fight for every person.

The Ukrainian president condemned Russia’s silence. He said it was “cowardly silence”.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

