Agência Brazil explains the changes in pensions in 2023

Those who are about to retire need to be aware. The Social Security reform established automatic transition rules, which change the granting of benefits each year.

The score for retirement by contribution time and age has changed. Check out the changes coming into effect this year below.

Retirement by age

The transition rule establishes an increase of six months each year for women, until reaching 62 years of age in 2023. In the enactment of the Social Security reform, in November 2019, the minimum age was 60 years old, changing to 60 years old and half in January 2020. The minimum retirement age for women increased to 61 years in 2021, 61 and a half years in 2022 and has now reached the value established by the reform.

For men, the minimum age has been fixed at 65 years since 2019. For both sexes, the minimum contribution time required is 15 years.

Retirement by time of contribution

The Social Security reform established four transition rules, of which two provided for modifications at the turn of 2021 to 2022. In the first rule, which establishes a transition schedule for rule 86/96, the score made up of the sum of age and years of contribution rose in January: to 90 points (women) and 100 points (men).

In the second rule, which provides for a lower minimum age for those who have contributed for a long time, the minimum age to apply for the benefit is now 58 years old (women) and 63 years old (men). The Social Security reform adds six months to the minimum ages each year until they reach 62 years old (women) and 65 years old (men) in 2031. In both cases, the minimum contribution time required is 30 years for women and 35 years for women. men.

Vested right

Those who reached the conditions to retire by some transitional rule in 2022, but did not apply to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) last year, need not worry. Because of the grandfathered concept, they will be able to retire under the 2022 rules.

By decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) at the end of the 1990s, the moment to earn the right to retirement occurs when the worker meets the conditions, regardless of the date of the application or the granting of the benefit by the INSS. This benefits policyholders who face long queues at the INSS to have their processes analyzed.

Upon taking office, on the 3rd, the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, said that he intends to review the Social Security reform. Days later, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, informed that no revision is under study and that any decision of this type needs to be approved by the Planalto Palace.