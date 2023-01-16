Registration for Revalida starts today

Registration for the first stage of the National Examination for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by a Foreign Higher Education Institution (Revalidated) 2023 is open as of today (16).

Those interested in participating in the exam have until the 20th to register through the Revalida System. The amount of the fee is R$ 410, and must be paid by the 26th through the Union Collection Guide (GRU).

The test will be applied on March 5th in Brasília (DF), Campo Grande (MS), Curitiba (PR), Porto Alegre (RS), Recife (PE), Rio Branco (AC), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP).

According to the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Brazilian or foreign professionals legally in Brazil, who have a graduation diploma in medicine issued by a foreign higher education institution, recognized in the country of origin or equivalent body.

The exam consists of a theoretical and a practical stage that address, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health).

The first stage (theoretical) consists of a written assessment, with the application of two tests: an objective one, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions, and a discursive one, with five questions.

Whoever is approved in the first stage will be able to undergo the practical evaluation. The announcement with the schedule for the second stage will still be released by Inep.

Applied since 2011, Revalida aims to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the graduation diploma in medicine issued abroad. The exam assesses the skills, competences and knowledge necessary for professional practice in line with the principles and needs of the Unified Health System (SUS).