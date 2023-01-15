BrazilBrazil

California and Alabama Enter State of Catastrophe

US President Joe Biden declared a state of catastrophe in the states of California and Alabama because of the floods. The measure is a way of transferring federal funds to help populations, with hundreds already displaced.

In California, the population faces, in addition to flooding, snow, with experts talking about extreme phenomena due to climate change.

In Alabama the biggest problem is tornadoes. Nearly 30 people have died.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

