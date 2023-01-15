NATO: West to deliver more heavy weapons to Kiev

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, said today (15) that Kiev will receive more heavy weapons from its western allies “in the near future”, a request that has been frequently repeated by NATO authorities. Ukraine.

“The recent pledges of heavy weaponry are significant – and I expect more to come in the near future,” Stoltenberg was quoted as saying by the German daily newspaper. Handelsblatt.

The secretary’s guarantee was given a few days before a new meeting, scheduled for January 20, of Western countries that provide aid to Ukraine, which will be held at the US base in Ramstein, Germany.

“We are in a decisive phase of the war”, added Stoltenberg, admitting that “it is important to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win”.

Western states have been reluctant to deliver more heavy weapons to Ukraine, citing fears of being drawn into war or provoking Russia.

Still, the range of weapons they have been supplying Ukraine has recently increased.

Earlier this month, France, Germany and the US pledged to send armored vehicles with infantry or reconnaissance tanks – 40 German Marders, 50 US Bradleys and French AMX-10 RCs.

The UK announced on Saturday (14) that it will deliver Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, becoming the first country to supply Western-built heavy tanks to Kiev.

Moscow responded that the decision will not change the situation in the area, assuring that the only consequence will be an escalation of the conflict.

According to the NATO secretary, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a mistake in attacking Ukraine, “overestimating its Armed Forces”.

You can see “the mistakes, the lack of morale, the command problems, the poor equipment” that make the Russian offensive a mistake, Stoltenberg said. He acknowledged, however, that the Russians “have demonstrated that they are ready to endure heavy losses in order to achieve their objective”.

The military offensive, launched on February 24, 2022, is justified by Putin by the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community, which has responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and imposing political and economic sanctions on Russia.

