Rio has a weekend with 50 degrees of thermal sensation

Rio de Janeiro had a weekend of intense heat in which the thermometers set records this summer, according to the Alerta Rio System, the meteorological service of the city of Rio de Janeiro. On Saturday (14), the maximum reached 39.1 degrees Celsius (°C), and, on Sunday, it increased to 40.3°C. On both days, the thermal sensation rose to 50°C in some parts of the city.

With so much heat and strong sun, the cariocas crowded the beaches in the south and west zones of the city, after days complaining about an unusual sequence of rainy days. The temperature peaks on both Saturday and Sunday, however, were in the north zone. The meteorological station in the neighborhood of Irajá recorded both records.

If the temperature on the thermometers went over 40°C, the thermal sensation reached 50°C in Irajá. Yesterday (14), those who were in the neighborhood experienced the sensation of 51.1°C, and today, the heat was even more intense, reaching 54°C.

The Operations Center in the city hall of Rio reported that the average temperature in the city, at 2:10 pm this Sunday, was 37°C, while the average thermal sensation faced by cariocas reached 49.9°C.

More Heat

According to the municipal meteorological service, a high pressure system is positioned in the atmosphere in order to provide such high temperatures in the city, which also favors rain showers at the end of the day.

This is the prefecture’s forecast for this Sunday night: rapid and isolated rain showers, which may be accompanied by lightning.

In the coming days, locals should continue to live with the intense heat, because the forecast is that the maximum will continue to reach 40°C on Monday and Tuesday.