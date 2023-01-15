Climate activists protest in Davos against oil companies

Climate activists protested in Davos on Sunday against the role of big oil companies at this week’s World Economic Forum, saying they were hijacking the climate debate.

Representatives of major energy companies, including BP, Chevron and Saudi Aramco, are among 1,500 business leaders gathered for the annual meeting at the Swiss resort, where global threats, including climate change, are high on the agenda.

“We demand concrete and real climate action,” said Nicolas Siegrist, the organizer of the protest, who also heads the Young Socialists party in Switzerland.

The annual gathering of global business and political leaders officially kicks off in Davos on Monday.

“They will be in the same room with state leaders and will defend their interests,” Siegrist said of the involvement of energy companies in the meeting.

The oil and gas industry has said it needs to be part of the energy transition as fossil fuels will continue to play an important role in the world‘s energy mix as countries shift to low-carbon economies.

