COB opens voting for Athlete of the Fans of the 2022 Brazil Olímpico Award

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) released this Sunday (15) the names of competitors in two of the main categories of the 23rd edition of the Brazil Olímpico Award. through the site COB, fans can choose the winners of the Athlete da Torcida and Inspire Award categories. Those interested can participate until moments before the end of the ceremony, scheduled for February 2, at Cidade das Artes, in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2022, a period that was evaluated to define the competitors and winners of the other categories, Brazilians won 23 medals in world championships or equivalent competitions, considering only Olympic events, and led the table of medals in the South American Games.

Those chosen to compete for the Athlete of the Galera award are Alison dos Santos (track and field), Ana Marcela Cunha (open water), Arthur Nory (artistic gymnastics), Hugo Calderano (table tennis), Marcus D´Almeida (archery) , Rafaela Silva (judo), Rayssa Leal (skateboard) and Rebeca Andrade (artistic gymnastics). The Inspire Award, created to honor the most inspiring athlete of the year, is contested by Ana Marcela Cunha (open water), Bia Haddad Maia (tennis), Mayra Aguiar (judo), Rebeca Andrade (artistic gymnastics) and Rafaela Silva (judo). .

In addition to the Torcida Athlete and the Inspire Award, the Best Athletes of the Year, male and female, will be revealed on the gala night, chosen by an Electoral College formed by journalists, directors, COB Athletes Commission, sponsors, former athletes and sports personalities. In 2021, the winners were Isaquias Queiroz (sprint canoeing) and Rebeca Andrade, Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020.

Honors will also be given to the best in each of the Olympic and South American disciplines, highlights from the Youth Games, the Beijing Winter Olympics and the South American Youth Games and Best Coaches of the Year. On the occasion, the Adhemar Ferreira da Silva Trophy will also be awarded, to honor athletes and former athletes who represent the values ​​that marked the career and life of the two-time Olympic triple jump champion.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

