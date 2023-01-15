About 50 women are kidnapped in Burkina Faso

About 50 women were kidnapped on Thursday (12) and Friday by suspected jihadists in the Arbinda area in northern Burkina Faso, local authorities and residents said.

According to the testimony of residents and local officials who requested anonymity, a first group of about 40 women were abducted about 10 kilometers (km) southeast of Arbinda, and another group, of about 20, the next day, north of City.

Some of the women managed to escape and return to their villages, reporting what happened.

“The women gathered to gather leaves and berries in the bush, because there is nothing left to eat,” said one resident, adding that they had left with their carts on Thursday.

“On Thursday night, when they didn’t come back, we thought there had been a problem with the carts. But three came back to report what happened,” said another local.

The following day, eight km north of Arbinda, around 20 women who had not been informed of the first abduction were, in turn, taken away, he said, adding that in both groups, some managed to escape the terrorists’ surveillance and returned to village on foot.

“We believe the kidnappers took them to their various bases,” he added.

According to local officials, who confirmed the kidnappings, the Army and its civilian assistants toured the area without success.

The community of Arbinda is located in the Sahel region of northern Burkina Faso, an area under blockade by jihadist groups and which is difficult to supply with food.

Nearly 1 million people currently live in blocked zones in the north or east of the country, according to the United Nations.

Since 2015, Burkina Faso, especially in its northern half, has faced increasing attacks by jihadist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the self-proclaimed Islamic State, which have already left thousands dead and at least 2 million displaced.

Ibrahim Traoré, the transitional president who emerged from a military coup on September 30 – the second in eight months – has set the goal of reclaiming territory occupied by these terrorist groups.

