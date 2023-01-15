BrazilBrazil

Manaus: four people die after explosion in shooting club

An explosion at a shooting club in the capital Manaus (AM) caused today *15) the death of four people. According to the Fire Department of Amazonas, a man with 90% of his body burned was taken by the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) to Hospital 28 de Agosto.

Still according to the corporation, the causes of the explosion are being investigated. The Security Secretary, Carlos Alberto Mansur, is at the accident site accompanying the work of the firefighters, the Military Police and the Civil Police.

To deal with the incident in the Ponta Negra neighborhood, six vehicles and 30 firefighters and seven Samu ambulances were committed.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

