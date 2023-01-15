BrazilBrazil

Plane with 72 people crashes in Nepal

A plane with 72 people on board crashed this Sunday (15) in Nepal. At least 68 people died. There is information from two Nepalese who would have survived and who are hospitalized.

YetiAirlines ATR 72 was on a domestic flight and crashed in Pokhara. Among the 72 people on board were two children, four crew members and 15 foreigners. according to information from the airline.

Rescue teams continue to comb the mountainous crash site.

The fall of the device caused a fire and many people quickly tried to help extinguish the fire and help the victims.

Air crashes frequently occur in Nepal, a country with 14 of the highest mountains in the world and where weather conditions change rapidly.

The Prime Minister of Nepal has called an emergency cabinet meeting.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

