Civilian police officer in Rio suspended for supporting anti-democratic act

A civil police officer from Rio de Janeiro, whose name or position was not informed by the corporation, was punished with 15 days of suspension after having driven with a car to an anti-democratic act, on November 2 of last year, and hoisted the Brazil‘s flag. According to the press office of the police force, the punishment was defined by the General Internal Affairs of the Civil Police (CGPOL), with the conclusion of the Disciplinary Administrative Process (PAD), and provides that the agent will not receive the salary corresponding to the days he will be suspended.

The scene was caught on video and posted on social media. The images show the vehicle of the 24th Police Station (Piedade) passing through a group of Bolsonaristas who occupied Avenida Presidente Vargas, in front of the headquarters of the Commando Militar do Leste (CML), in downtown Rio. The sirens are on, and the Brazilian flag is hoisted on the driver’s window.

The group contested the victory of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the election and demanded that the Armed Forces stage a coup d’état to reverse the result of the election, favoring then President Jair Bolsonaro.

The 24th DP, in the north of Rio, is at least 16 kilometers away from Praça Duque de Caxias, where the demonstration was taking place. THE Brazil Agency asked the police if the agent carried out any patrols in the area or went there just to express support for the act, but had no response until the closing of this article.

The act of November 2, on the first Wednesday after the second round of elections, began the encampment in front of the Commando Militar do Leste, where Bolsonaristas maintained their calls for a military coup until last week. The area was then dismantled, following a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, in reaction to the attacks considered terrorists in Praça dos Três Poderes.