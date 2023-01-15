Project celebrates birth of manatee in Paraíba

The Aquatic Mammals Foundation is celebrating the birth of the first baby manatee from a female reintroduced on the coast of Paraíba. The mother, named Mel, was rescued when she ran aground, still a puppy, in Ceará, in 2004. She was cared for and later reintroduced thanks to the Projeto Viva o Peixe-Boi-Marinho. The animal is an endangered species.

According to João Carlos Gomes Borges, Director of Research and Management at the Aquatic Mammals Foundation, the fact is an indicator of the success of the project to reintroduce the species in Brazil. The program rehabilitates injured animals, which are then released back into the wild and monitored. The gestation of a manatee lasts about 13 months.

Mel was found stranded on Ponta Grossa beach, in Icapuí (CE), and transferred to the Aquatic Mammals Center of the Chico Mendes Institute of Biodiversity (ICMBio), on Itamaracá Island (PE), where she remained in rehabilitation for five years.

In 2008, the animal was transferred to readaptation captivity in a natural environment in the Environmental Protection Area of ​​Barra do Rio Mamanguape (PB). In March 2009, Mel was released into the region’s estuary, where she stayed for many years until, in 2019, she moved to the coast of Cabedelo, where she currently lives.

Mel was spotted with the baby by project technicians in December last year. In a first evaluation, the technicians observed that the puppy is healthy and being breastfed by Mel. “This was the first calf of a female manatee released in Paraíba over the years,” said Borges. “It was a great Christmas present for all of us. This birth truly represents a major milestone for the conservation of manatees.”

Monitoring

The project team monitors Mel and her offspring on a daily basis, because in the first weeks the puppies are more vulnerable. João Carlos Gomes Borges says that during the summer holidays, the region receives many tourists and boats, which justifies more intense monitoring.

The coast of Paraíba is one of the few places in Brazil where it is possible to see native and reintroduced manatees. This sighting, however, can lead to interactions that are harmful to the animals.





care

For João Gomes, society plays a decisive role in the conservation strategy of the species. He recommended that when sighting these animals, tourists should keep their distance and not touch them or offer them food.

Drivers of motorized vessels, such as boats, speedboats and jet skis, should check, before starting the engine, if there are any manatees nearby, because the propeller can hurt the animal. During navigation, the driver must reduce speed or turn off the engine if he sees an animal nearby.

When realizing that a manatee is in danger, injured or stranded, you should contact Projeto Viva o Peixe-Boi-Marinho by phone (83-99961 1338) or WhatsApp (83-99961 1352).

Project

Viva o Peixe-Boi Marinho is one of the 17 projects that the Petrobras Socio-environmental Program supports in the ocean line. In this line alone, the planned investment will reach R$ 96.6 million in the period from 2020 to 2025. These projects aim to conserve coastal and marine species and ecosystems, contributing to the conservation of biodiversity and the health of the ocean.