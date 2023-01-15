BrazilBrazil

Mega-Sena accumulates and prize goes to R$ 42 million

No one guessed the six tens of Contest 2,555 of the Mega-Sena, held this Saturday night (14) in São Paulo. The numbers drawn were 03 – 20 – 45 – 52 – 53 and 58.

The corner came out to 58 players and will pay R$ 65,428.68 each. The 4,595 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,179.81.

The next Mega-Serna draw will be on Wednesday (18).

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You need to register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Show More
