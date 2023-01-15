Mega-Sena accumulates and prize goes to R$ 42 million

No one guessed the six tens of Contest 2,555 of the Mega-Sena, held this Saturday night (14) in São Paulo. The numbers drawn were 03 – 20 – 45 – 52 – 53 and 58.

The corner came out to 58 players and will pay R$ 65,428.68 each. The 4,595 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$ 1,179.81.

The next Mega-Serna draw will be on Wednesday (18).

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time), in any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You need to register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.