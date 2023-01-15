fight against intolerance, Tarsila and Garrincha

This week has a very important date for the awareness of Brazilians. On the 21st, the National Day to Combat Religious Intolerance is celebrated. Created in 2007, the date is a tribute to Iyalorixá Mãe Gilda, a victim of religious intolerance in 1999, and coincides with World Religion Day. In 2012, the Reporter Brazil, from TV Brazil, spoke about the date:

The week is also full of birth dates and death anniversary of several historical figures in Brazil and the world. On the 16th, the comedian, actor, director, writer and television presenter from Rio de Janeiro José Eugênio Soares, known as Jô Soares, would have turned 85 years old. Died in 2022, his film appearances were remembered in the DF reporter, gives TV Brazil, in season. Check out:

The 17th marks the 50th anniversary of the death of the São Paulo modernist painter Tarsila do Amaral. One of the icons of the movement, Tarsila (who created paintings such as Abaporu, A Negra and Operários) had her trajectory told in the Viva Mariagives Amazon National Radio, in 2022.

On the 19th, the birth of American singer Janis Joplin, responsible for rock’n roll classics, would have been 80 years old. Her trajectory (who died in 1970) was told in the History Today, gives National Radio Agency, in 2015.

The following day (20), there are celebrations for three historical figures. The death of the ceramist and musician from Pernambuco, Vitalino Pereira dos Santos, Mestre Vitalino (who had his career told here, here and here) completes 60 years, the death of Audrey Hepburn, Belgian movie star, (honored in the program clapperboard in 2014) completes 30 years and the death of Manuel Francisco dos Santos, Mané Garrincha, completes 40 years. He was honored in the Football series, the Game of Passions in 2018. Check it out:

Finally, January 21 marks the 110th anniversary of the death of the writer, journalist and diplomat from Maranhão Aluísio de Azevedo. Author of works such as O Cortiço e o Mulato, his trajectory was told in Momento Literário in 2022 and by Repórter Maranhão in 2017.

Check out the weekly list of Today is the Day with dates, historical facts and holidays: