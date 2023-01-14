UFMT and association promote free course for young gypsies

The State Association of Roma Ethnicities of Mato Grosso (AEEC-MT), in partnership with the Department of History of the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), opened registration for the online course aimed at young Roma from across the country.

The initiative is carried out within the scope of the project “Youth Gypsy: from invisibility to popular communication in health“, and was made possible through a public call for civil society carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Pan-American Organization. Health Organization (PAHO) and funding from the Government of Canada.

The training is 100% virtual, free of charge and aimed exclusively at young Roma from all over Brazil. Registration is open and will run until January 31st on the website.

The objective of the course is to train young gypsies and gypsies in the production of digital content in the health area, with an emphasis on combating misinformation circulating on networks. Part of the gypsy population in Brazil still maintains the nomadic tradition, moving between different camps from time to time, or living in family groups of several individuals, which often exposes the community to a lack of adequate health care.

The course will also train young gypsies to combat anti-gypsyism, hate speech and racism against this population in Brazil. In all, eight online sessions will be held between February 28 and March 23, with specialists and professionals from different areas.

Among the criteria for selecting participants, in addition to being exclusive to Roma people, are priority for the age group between 15 and 35 years, gender parity and sexual diversity. Availability is also required to participate in the course schedule – 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm – MT time and 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm – Brasília time.

The selection will seek a greater territorial distribution with participants from the five Brazilian regions. In case of high volume of registrations, a waiting list will be drawn up, and more vacancies may be opened.

There will be scholarships for participants and the issuance of a certificate by UFMT for those who reach at least 70% attendance and participate in the proposed activities.