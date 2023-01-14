BrazilBrazil

Deputy Rodrigo Agostinho is the new president of Ibama

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change (MMA) announced this Saturday (14) federal deputy Rodrigo Agostinho (PSB-SP) as the new president of the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Resources (Ibama).

Coordinator of the Environmentalist Parliamentary Front in the National Congress, Agostinho has technical training and political activity in the area. Biologist, lawyer and environmentalist, he has a master’s degree in Science and Technology with an emphasis on conservation biology and specialization and postgraduate courses. The parliamentarian was also a member of the National Council for the Environment (Conama) for more than 10 years and is a member of the World Commission on Environmental Law of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). He was also mayor of Bauru.

The new president of Ibama says he is honored with the invitation and promises commitment. “We will carry out technical management, valuing the work of the servers”, he posted on social networks. Among the main attributions of Ibama are the power of environmental police, in the ostensive fight against the practice of crimes, the granting of licensing and authorization for the use of natural resources, in addition to inspection, monitoring and environmental control.

Secretary

The MMA also announced Edel Moraes for the Secretary of Sustainable Rural Development of the folder. The nominee belongs to extractive communities in Pará and was the first woman to be vice-president of the National Council of Extractive Populations (CNS), for two terms, in addition to vice-president of the Chico Mendes Memorial. Edel Moraes is also a doctoral student at the Center for Sustainable Development (CDS) at the University of Brasília (UnB) and has a master’s degree in sustainable development of traditional peoples and territories, specialist in rural education, development and sustainability and is part of the Group of Studies and Research of Amazon.

The Secretariat for Sustainable Rural Development was created in 2007 to promote the sustainable transition of the current model of agricultural and rural development in the country.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

UFMT and association promote free course for young gypsies

19 mins ago

With increasing rainfall, hydroelectric plants open the floodgates

1 hour ago

Civil Police arrest arms supplier who supplies criminal faction

4 hours ago

Russia launches more missiles after hitting Kiev infrastructure

5 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.