Civil Police arrest arms supplier who supplies criminal faction

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro arrested yesterday (13), in the Tijuca neighborhood, north of the capital, Felipe Cerqueira Martins, known as Felipe Jaqueta, appointed as the main supplier of weapons and ammunition to a faction that operates in the state. The accused is a cousin of Márcio dos Santos Nepomuceno, Marcinho VP, one of the leaders of the Comando Vermelho. The criminal has been imprisoned since 1996 and has already been transferred to several federal prisons outside the State of Rio, due to his dangerousness. Alongside Luiz Fernando da Costa, Fernandinho Beira-Mar, Marcinho VP is the main leader of the criminal organization.

The operation that resulted in the arrest of Felipe Jaqueta was carried out by the Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí Homicide Police Station (DHNSG) According to investigations, the criminal posed as a successful landowner to hide his illegal activities, but he is a articulates the purchase of weapons and ammunition from the United States for communities dominated by the largest faction in the country.

In 2018, Felipe was arrested in the act after being approached when he was parking a vehicle with adulterated plates, in Jacarepaguá, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro. He would also have been the mastermind behind a major theft of a chain of stores in the municipality of Iguaba Grande, in the Lagos Region, in January 2020.

Against the fugitive there was a conviction for theft, embezzlement and reception. According to the investigations, his extensive criminal record also includes notes for drug trafficking, association with drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm for restricted use, among others.