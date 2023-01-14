Dino comments on the role of the Ministry of Justice before terrorist acts

The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, clarified today (14) the portfolio’s performance in the days prior to the terrorist acts in Brasília. In a series of posts on the Twitter social network, he stated that only the Federal District authorities could guarantee public order and coordinate ostensible policing before the events of last Sunday (8).

On Twitter, Dino provided clarifications on the legislation and explained that, only after the decree of federal intervention in public security in the Federal District, did the federal government gain powers to manage ostensive policing operations in the federal capital.

“The coup right insists on the madness that I could have avoided the events of the 8th. I clarify, once again, that the Ministry of Justice does not command overt policing or institutional security. Except in the case of federal intervention, which occurred on the afternoon of the 8th”, posted the minister, who also cited Paragraph 5 of Article 144 of the Constitution, which establishes that ostensible policing and the preservation of public order are the responsibility of the Military Police .

For the minister, an eventual decree of federal intervention before last Sunday’s terrorist acts would have generated a political crisis and would be poorly received by right-wing politicians. “I wonder if I had proposed federal intervention before the events of the 8th. What would they say: ‘Bolivarian dictatorship, North Korea, Cuba, etc etc’. I proposed federal intervention on a real basis, not on the basis of presumptions. I’m not a prophet. Neither is a ‘ready-made engineer’,” he added.

Dino also commented on the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), who filed yesterday (13) the request of elected deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), who had requested the preventive detention of the Minister of Justice for alleged omission intentional before Sunday acts.

“In other words, the coup right has no reason and just wants to protect terrorists. And, in desperation, it produces absurdities, lies, aggressions and more crimes”, posted Dino.

In recent days, the minister has stated that he asked the Federal District government for police reinforcement on the eve of the acts and that he was surprised by the relaxation in the security system, which allowed demonstrators to approach the National Congress, instead of following the initial plan of block access to the Esplanada from the Plano Piloto bus station.

Since President Lula was elected in the second round, at the end of October, supporters of former President Bolsonaro have demonstrated their dissatisfaction with the result of the election and have called for a military coup in the country to overthrow the democratically elected government. Demonstrations in recent months have included encampments in various general headquarters across the country and culminated in the invasion and destruction of the headquarters of the three powers, last Sunday.