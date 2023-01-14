Minas Gerais registers 220 cities in emergency situation

In Minas Gerais, 220 cities are in an emergency situation, according to the incident report released this Saturday (14) by the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais. There is no city in a state of public calamity. The list of cities in an abnormal situation due to the rains can be viewed on the Civil Defense website.

According to the bulletin, from September 21 of last year until this Saturday, 21 people died as a result of the rains, 2,015 people were left homeless and 11,256 were displaced.

Capitol

Last Friday (13), due to the heavy rains that have occurred in the Capitólio region, in the southwest of the state, the Piumhi River left the gutter and caused flooding in the lower part of the city and difficulty in draining the accumulation of water in the channel. of the river, informed the Civil Defense of the state.

The two main entrances to the city are flooded and traffic is hampered by the lack of visibility. In the municipality there are alternative routes, the Dique road for those going towards Passos and the Socorro road for those going to Piumhi.

According to the municipal civil defense coordinator, all residences close to the flooding area were visited and inspected. Water supply and sewage services were interrupted in the flooded area. Three people are homeless and 60 are displaced.

Forecast

According to the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais, this weekend, weather conditions favor unstable weather with the occurrence of rain showers, typical of the summer season, especially in the west, south and Triângulo Mineiro regions. The drier air gains strength over the north and east of the state and contributes to the reduction of cloud cover and also of rainfall.

It is hot above 30°C in all regions of Minas Gerais and the state maximum should reach 34°C in the Jequitinhonha Valley. In the capital and Greater Belo Horizonte, after a long period of rain, the trend is for stable weather on Sunday (15) and Monday (16).