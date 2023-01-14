TV Brazil celebrates Geraldo Azevedo with an intimate show on the musical track

In the week in which the singer and composer Geraldo Azevedo celebrates his 78th birthday, on Wednesday (11), the TV Brazil presents the public with a presentation of hits from the trajectory of the artist from Pernambuco in the all bossas this Saturday (14), at 23:15.

The attraction of the musical track displays an intimate show in which the honoree interprets the classics of his work. Geraldo Azevedo’s show in voice and guitar can also be seen on the TV Brazil Play app. Exciting, the program is presented by Bia Aparecida.

The repertoire rescues great compositions from more than five decades of the guest’s career. During the performance, the artist chants the hits Lunar Taxi, mistress of my head, Caravan and farewell song. The special also has songs like white day and Oh how I miss you.

With a lot of disposition on stage, the veteran infects fans of several generations during the show on the public broadcaster’s schedule. The show was recorded exclusively by TV Brazil at the BNDES Cultural Space, in Rio de Janeiro.

Considered one of the most representative artists of Pernambuco culture, Geraldo Azevedo is a singer, composer and guitarist. In more than 50 years on the road, the experienced musician has built a very wide repertoire, ranging from MPB to forró. His musical production represents the diversity of northeastern rhythms such as frevo, xote, maracatu and baião.

In his long artistic career, the star established several partnerships and made history with his picturesque joy. Born and raised in Petrolina, in the backlands of Pernambuco, Geraldo Azevedo demonstrates how his passion for Bossa Nova in his youth turned him into a professional with a great contribution to popular culture.

About All Bossas

Presented by the journalist and singer Bia Aparecida, the program all bossas is a window to different musical styles in the TV Brazil. With each new edition, the station’s studio becomes the stage for a show that contemplates the variety of songs, rhythms and accents of the national repertoire.

In its five seasons, on the air since 2016 on the channel, the program has already received varied talents. The purpose of the track is exactly to present an overview of the diversity of genres that make up the Brazilian music scene: from MPB to axé, from samba to rock, from romantic to experimental.

Bands like Blitz and Detonautas to Dream Team do Passinho and Tchakabum, personalities who have died like Ângela Maria, Elton Medeiros and Nelson Sargento, geniuses like Francis Hime, Ivan Lins and Geraldo Azevedo, as well as talents like Isabella Taviani, Leo Jaime, Luiz Ayrão and Xande de Pilares.

Directed by Waldecir de Oliveira, the program Toda as Bossas also stands out for rescuing the tradition of great shows held in studio 3 of the public broadcaster since the days of TV Educativa in Rio de Janeiro.

