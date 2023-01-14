Rio court suspends blockade of assets of Grupo Americanas

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro granted, this Friday (13), an advance precautionary measure requested by Grupo Americanas SA, to suspend any and all possibility of blocking, seizure or attachment of the company’s assets, as well as postponing the company’s obligation to pay its debts until a probable request for judicial recovery is made to the Justice.

The decision was made by the titular judge of the 4th Business Court of Rio, Paulo Assed Estefan. In its request for relief, Americanas states that the discovery of the accounting gap of BRL 20 billion, referring to previous years – including the year 2022 -, announced last Wednesday (11) in a material fact, may result in ” in the immediate maturity of debts in the approximate amount of R$ 40 billion”.

The statement from Americanas about the gap in the balance sheet, sent to the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), was released last Wednesday, after the closing of the Stock Exchange. The document also reported that the company’s president, Sérgio Rial, stepped down nine days after taking over.

CFO André Cove also resigned. He joined the company together with Sérgio Rial. The two executives had been well evaluated by the capital market. When they arrived in Americanas, the company’s shares rose by more than 20%.

As a result of the announcement, the market became apprehensive and B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, put Americanas common shares up for auction.

The company says that virtually all financial contracts have early maturity clauses, which justifies the risk of insolvency. According to Americanas, “financial institutions can appropriate values ​​existing in current and investment accounts, administratively, due to contractual clauses for compensation of their credits, making it impossible to carry out business activities”.

Some creditors would already be notifying the company, to declare the early maturity of the obligations, with restriction of resources in an amount superior to R$ 1.2 billion, as was done by Banco BTG Pactual.

In the decision, the magistrate wrote: “In view of the instantaneous effects of this factual situation, insofar as the relevant fact was presented to the market on 01.11.2023 and the constraints are already being put into effect on today’s date, 01.13.2023, it is fully justifiable the granting of the measure, with a view to avoiding the depletion of all the Company’s assets, by highly qualified creditors, to the detriment of the other creditors and, mainly, of the very maintenance of the economic activity”.

Judge Paulo Assed Estefan appointed the company Preserva-Ação, in the person of its managing partner Bruno Rezende, and the Zveiter Advocacy Office as judicial administrators to act during the precautionary period.

The judicial administration must present, within 30 calendar days, a detailed report on the group’s activities, the measures that are being implemented by the “independent committee of the Americanas Group”, but not limited to these, in order to provide creditors and other stakeholders, access to information.

The magistrate also set a non-extendable period of 30 calendar days for the company to file a request for judicial recovery, under penalty of immediate loss of effectiveness of the granted precautionary measure.

Measurements

CVM, the federal authority responsible for regulating the capital market in Brazil, in view of the recent facts and information presented by Americanas, announced that it is adopting the appropriate measures to clarify the facts.

The commission also reported on the opening of three administrative processes in different superintendencies and areas of operation of the autarchy. According to the CVM, it is responsible for ensuring the efficient functioning of the Capital Market and preserving an environment conducive to constitutional principles for all market agents.

In the note, the autarchy also informed that “after the investigation and verification of the acts, facts and events, in case they are formally characterized as illicit and/or infractions, each of those responsible may be duly held responsible with the rigor of the law and to the extent that applicable to it, and the CVM may also resort to cooperation agreements with the Federal Police and the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office”.