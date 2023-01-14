Anderson Torres undergoes custody hearing this afternoon

Former Minister of Justice and former Secretary of Public Security of the Federal District Anderson Torres will undergo a custody hearing earlier this afternoon, determined the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes. The hearing was scheduled for 12:30 pm, at the 4th Battalion of the Military Police (BPM) of the Federal District, in Guará, a city about 10 kilometers from Brasília where Torres was taken.

The hearing will take place via videoconference and, according to a dispatch from Alexandre de Moraes obtained by Brazil Agency, will be presided over by Judge Airton Vieira, instructor magistrate of the Minister of the STF. It will be up to the commander of the Military Police’s Operational Aviation Battalion, in charge of PMDF air policing, to provide the necessary equipment to carry out the remote hearing.

Torres, who is a Federal Police chief, arrived at Brasília airport at around 7:25 am, coming on a commercial flight that departed from Miami at around 11:30 pm yesterday (13). An hour after landing, several police convoys left the airport, but the former minister’s fate was only confirmed almost two hours later, around 10:30 am.

accusations

The former minister had his arrest determined last Tuesday (10) by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, at the request of the PF. On Wednesday (11), the court validated the decision, by 9 votes to 2.

Anderson Torres is accused of omission and of facilitating the terrorist acts in Brasília, last Sunday (8), which resulted in the invasion of the Planalto Palace, the National Congress and the STF.

Torres’ situation was complicated after the Federal Police found, in his home, a draft of a state of defense decree to be fulfilled at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The former minister denies participation in the attempted coup d’état. As soon as Moraes’ decision became public, Torres posted on social media that he would surrender. Regarding the draft found in his home, he wrote that the document was leaked “out of context”.

da it is not clear if Torres will go to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex soon after the hearing, as has happened with the other prisoners after the terrorist acts in Brazilia last Sunday (14), or if he will remain in the 4th BPM.