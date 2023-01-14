Rio samba schools resume technical rehearsals this weekend

The regular season of technical rehearsals for the samba schools in Rio de Janeiro at Marquês de Sapucaí, in preparation for the 2023 carnival, will resume this weekend. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, such performances were not held on the dates of the official carnival calendar in 2021 and, last year, they took place outside the normal period. Although they received a nostalgic carnival audience, the 2022 rehearsals did not have the same emotion as those of the pre-pandemic carnivals.

Now, the fans of each association can prepare themselves for the animation of the Sambódromo, which starts today (14) with a presentation of three schools from the Série Ouro, which was once Série A and Grupo de Acesso; and the next day, two from the Special Group, considered the elite of Rio’s carnival.

This Saturday, the first to enter the avenue, at 8 pm, is Lins Imperial; followed by Estácio de Sá, at 9 pm, and Inocentes de Belford Roxo, at 10 pm, the three associated with Liga RJ, responsible for the samba schools that make up the Série Ouro.

For the president of LigaRJ, Wallace Palhares, the return of technical rehearsals is fundamental for all schools to be able to recognize the track and organize the singing. “For us, from now on, it’s already Carnival. The technical rehearsal merges with carnival, then, it is really important. We are going to start this Saturday and we are going until the first week of February for the schools to be prepared for a big parade”, said Palhares to Brazil Agency.

In 2023, he expects that the Golden Series schools will surpass the parades of previous years. “Each year is an overcoming. Remembering that we have support from the city hall again, which is too important, and dialogue, too. We expect megacarnival. And we owe nothing to anyone.”

Special Group

Tomorrow (15), Império Serrano will do the technical rehearsal at 8:30 pm and Paraíso do Tuiuti, at 10 pm. Technical presentations continue the following weekend and end on February 12th.

In addition to being the voice that will open the technical rehearsals of the Special Group, the singer Ito Melodia, will be the interpreter of Império Serrano, after defending many carnivals of União da Ilha. The debut in the traditional school of Madureira, animates the singer, mainly because, in 2023, the school comes with a strong plot in homage to one of the most outstanding figures of the Empire, the singer and composer Arlindo Cruz, who, on March 17 2017, he suffered a stroke and since then has been unable to walk, move or speak.

“I’m going to Império Serrano at its best moment. [A escola] chose a plot that talks about Arlindo Cruz. I will have the honor of singing for the Serrano Empire and defending the flag of the Serrano Empire, this samba school so beloved throughout the world. The composers hit it off with a beautiful samba, which brings dynamics, joy, vibration and the enchantment of the Serrano Empire. I am very happy and waiting for this moment”, said Melodia to Brazil Agency.

Accustomed to thrilling the public at Marquês de Sapucaí, the interpreter is already thrilled with the salute he will give in sector 1, the most popular in the Sambódromo. “I’m going to enter the avenue honoring Sector 1 and Sapucaí, all of them in the hand sound car, that’s a goal of mine, a function that has been going on for a long time since I started. I always liked this communication with the public, I’m very much for the people, the community, the favela, exchanging this energy, ”he said.

“You have to be very careful with your emotions, because each passage of this samba will be a cry, an embodiment of wonderful feelings, good energy, happiness and struggle”, said the singer, remembering the samba The Show Must Go On, composed by Arlindo Cruz. “There’s no way. There it is fact. Talking about Império Serrano and talking about Arlindo Cruz, the show it has to go on for sure,” he stated.

The Independent League of Samba Schools of Rio de Janeiro (Liesa), which organizes the Special Group, decided that, on Sunday, the concentration of associations will be in the Balança, but Não Cai area, as a residential and commercial building near the Sambódromo, and at Correios, also called that because it is close to the company’s headquarters in the central region of Rio. In the first, members of the Serrano Empire will be concentrated and in the other, those from Paraíso do Tuiuti. According to Liesa, the start time for the preparation of the components will be informed by the associations.

According to the schedule, the gates of Passarela do Samba will open to the public at 5 pm, and admission is free. Attendees can bring food and drinks for their own consumption.

Transport

To serve the public and members of the schools, MetrôRio prepared an operating scheme at the Central and Praça Onze stations, in which, on Sundays of technical rehearsals at Marquês de Sapucaí, the schedule will be extended until midnight. On Saturdays with rehearsals at the Sambódromo, the system will remain open from 5 am to midnight. According to the concessionaire, the goal is to offer more convenience and ease to customers.

The other stations of the subway system close boarding at 11 pm, as it happens on Sundays, and after that time, they will only work for disembarking.

Until the closing of this article, SuperVia, responsible for the operation of the trains, did not respond to the request for information about the timetable of the services on the days of the technical test.

CCR Barcas informed that “there will be no change in the operation” of the service for the technical test days.

Schedule

Gold Series: This Saturday, they rehearse, at 8 pm, Lins Imperial, at 9 pm, Inocentes de Belford Roxo, at 10 pm, Estácio de Sá. On the following Saturday (21), at 7:30 pm, Arranco; at 20:30, Unidos da Ponte; at 21:30, Bangu and, at 22:30, União da Ilha. On the 28th, at 7:30 pm, União de Jacarepaguá; at 8:30 pm, Academicians of Vigário Geral; at 21:30, Unidos de Padre Miguel and, at 22:30, Porto da Pedra.

On the 4th, the first Saturday of February, the schools Em Cima da Hora will perform at 7.30 pm; at 8:30 pm, Império da Tijuca; at 21:30, Academicos de Niterói and, at 22:30, São Clemente

Special Group: On Sunday (15), the technical tests will be held at Império Serrano, at 8:30 pm, and at Paraíso do Tuiuti, at 10 pm. On the following Sunday (22nd), Imperatriz Leopoldinense will perform at 8:30 pm and, at 10:00 pm, Unidos da Tijuca. On the 29th, it will be the turn of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, at 8.30 pm, and the Primeira de Mangueira Station, at 10 pm. On the 5th of February, the schools Academicos do Salgueiro, at 8.30 pm, and Portela, at 10 pm, rehearse.

On February 11th, there will be a light and sound test on the 11th and the track will be washed at 6:30 pm. At 8.30 pm, Unidos de Vila Isabel rehearses and, at 10 pm, Unidos do Viradouro. The following day, a new light and sound test and technical rehearsals at Beija-Flor in Nilópolis, at 8.30 pm, and at Acadêmicos do Grande Rio, at 10 pm.